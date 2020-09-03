BORNOS (CÁDIZ)
Un total de tres agentes de la Guardia Civil han sido heridos en la mañana de este jueves tras ser tiroteados en una operación contra el tráfico de droga en el Coto de Bornos, en Bornos (Cádiz). Han sido trasladados al hospital comarcal, según ha informado la Asociación Unificada de la Guardia Civil (AUGC) en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
Los agentes han sido recibidos a tiros cuando se han presentado para desarrollar una operación en la que se investiga una plantación de marihuana.
Hasta el lugar de los hechos han llegado refuerzos de unidades de la Guardia Civil para desarrollar la operación, que continúa abierta y donde se han producido ya detenciones.
