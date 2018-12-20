Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Huelga de hambre Turull, Forn, Rull y Sànchez dejan su huelga de hambre

Los presos independentistas han dejado su huelga de hambre al día siguiente de que lo pidiera el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, según ha anunciado este jueves en rueda de prensa su portavoz, Pilar Calvo, al considerar que han conseguido sus objetivos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Los siete dirigentes independentistas presos en la cárcel de Lledoners (Barcelona) | EFE

Los siete dirigentes independentistas presos en la cárcel de Lledoners (Barcelona) | EFE

Los presos independentistas Jordi Turull, Quim Forn, Josep Rull y Jordi Sànchez han dejado su huelga de hambre, ha anunciado este jueves en rueda de prensa su portavoz, Pilar Calvo, porque consideran que ya ha conseguido sus objetivos.

El anuncio llega al día siguiente de que lo pidiera el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, alegando que "ya han conseguido el objetivo de remover todas las conciencias que se tenían que remover".

También el jueves por la noche, lo pidieron en un escrito todos los expresidentes de la Generalitat y del Parlament y el síndic de Greuges, Rafael Ribó: "La huelga de hambre ha dado visibilidad a su situación procesal y ha removido conciencias a escala nacional e internacional".

El TC mantiene a Jordi Sànchez en prisión

Por otro lado, el Tribunal Constitucional ha decidido mantener en prisión al exlíder de ANC Jordi Sánchez al rechazar que la reciente condena del Tribunal de Estrasburgo a Turquía por el encarcelamiento de un opositor kurdo, a la que él ha recurrido como argumento, sea una "circunstancia sobrevenida" a tener en cuenta.

En un auto, el pleno del TC ha decidido por unanimidad denegar la petición de Sànchez y establece que dicha condena hace referencia a "un procedimiento en el que ni el Estado español ni el recurrente en amparo han sido parte", por lo que no es de aplicación en este caso.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad