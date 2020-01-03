La policía nacional ha reducido por la fuerza a un hombre que a las puertas de la sede del PSOE, en Ferraz, donde hoy se reúne la Ejecutiva Federal para ratificar el acuerdo con ERC, profería gritos de "Viva España" y a favor de la unidad del país.
Tres policías han arrastrado al hombre por la acera hasta retirarlo de la entrada de la sede donde portaba una pancarta en la que podía leerse: "Jamás mi corazón dejará de gritar por la unidad de España" y con un reproductor en el que sonaba el himno nacional.
El ciudadano, que llevaba la bandera de España, fue desalojado por la Policía mientras gritaba su derecho a manifestarse ante la sede socialista.
