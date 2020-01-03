Público
Público

Investidura La Policía reduce a un hombre que protestaba frente a Ferraz al grito de "viva España"

El individuo portaba una pancarta en el que se podía leer un mensaje en defensa de la unidad del país, además de un reproductor en el que sonaba el himno español. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fachada de la sede en Ferraz (Madrid) del PSOE.

Fachada de la sede en Ferraz (Madrid) del PSOE.

La policía nacional ha reducido por la fuerza a un hombre que a las puertas de la sede del PSOE, en Ferraz, donde hoy se reúne la Ejecutiva Federal para ratificar el acuerdo con ERC, profería gritos de "Viva España" y a favor de la unidad del país.

Tres policías han arrastrado al hombre por la acera hasta retirarlo de la entrada de la sede donde portaba una pancarta en la que podía leerse: "Jamás mi corazón dejará de gritar por la unidad de España" y con un reproductor en el que sonaba el himno nacional.

El ciudadano, que llevaba la bandera de España, fue desalojado por la Policía mientras gritaba su derecho a manifestarse ante la sede socialista.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad