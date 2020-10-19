Estás leyendo: Sanidad retira un queso de cabra en España tras detectar listeria

Sanidad recogió este viernes una alerta alimentaria comunicada por la Agencia Española de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutrición (AESAN) sobre la retirada del mercado de un queso de cabra vendido en España a través de los supermercados Lidl por la presencia de Listeria monocytogenes.

Rulo de cabra. / Lidl
Concretamente, se trata del producto 'Queso Rulo de Cabra' procedente de Países Bajos comercializado por la empresa alemana JERMI. En España solo ha sido distribuido el lote 412 con fecha de caducidad 6.11.2020. 

AESAN explica en el comunicado publicado en su web que con la información disponible "no se ha confirmado en España ningún caso asociado a esta alerta". Pese a todo, se pide a la ciudadanía que haya comprado el producto que evite consumirlo y lo devuelva al punto de compra.  

Esta información ha sido trasladada por la AESAN a todas las comunidades autónomas a través del Sistema Coordinado de Intercambio Rápido de Información (SCIRI) con el objeto de que continúe la retirada de los productos afectados de los canales de comercialización. 

Especial cuidado en mujeres embarazadas

AESAN explica que las mujeres embarazadas deben ser especialmente cuidadosa con la ingesta de este producto: "Se recomienda consultar las recomendaciones de consumo durante el embarazo realizadas por la AESAN relativas a prácticas de higiene alimentaria importantes para las mujeres gestantes, así como una relación de los alimentos que se deben evitar durante el embarazo por estar asociados a determinados peligros biológicos (entre los que destaca Listeria monocytogenes)".

Además, el organismo dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad recuerda "la importancia de extremar las medidas de higiene para evitar la contaminación cruzada a otros productos".

