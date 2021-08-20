Estás leyendo: Llega a Madrid un segundo avión con otras 110 personas evacuadas de Afganistán

Llega a Madrid un segundo avión con otras 110 personas evacuadas de Afganistán

Entre los pasajeros hay personal que ha colaborado con instituciones españolas, como la Aecid o Defensa, y también la capitana del equipo paraolímpico afgano, Zakia Khudadadi.

El segundo avión fletado por España para evacuar a españoles y afganos del país asiático ha aterrizado poco después de las ocho y media de la tarde de este viernes en la base aérea militar de Torrejón de Ardoz. Mariscal / EFE | POOL

El segundo avión fletado por España para evacuar a españoles y afganos del país asiático ha aterrizado poco después de las ocho y media de la tarde en la base aérea militar de Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid) con 110 personas, entre ellas tres familias completas de personal de la Embajada.

El grupo salió de Kabul a primera hora de esta mañana a bordo del avión A400M de las Fuerzas Armadas que aterrizó en Dubai (Emiratos Árabes). Allí los repatriados cambiaron de aeronave para subirse a una civil fletada por el Gobierno y que despegó de los emiratos a las 13.45 horas.

Ya en la base de Torrejón, el ministro de la Presidencia, Félix Bolaños, recibirá a todo el grupo a pie de pista, donde hará una breve declaración pública. Los refugiados afganos serán conducidos directamente al campamento provisional donde se alojarán inicialmente, al igual que se hizo con el anterior grupo de evacuados que llegaron la madrugada del jueves.

El campamento de Torrejón, con capacidad para unas 800 personas, es la puerta de entrada para los refugiados que luego van a ser distribuidos por los países europeos. Hasta el momento, en España una docena de las personas han solicitado información ha pedido protección internacional.

Este es el segundo vuelo de repatriación fletado por España, si bien en la base han aterrizado otras dos aeronaves, la última de ellas esta misma tarde y procedente de París con 38 pasajeros, familias afganas que han colaborado con instituciones europeas.

