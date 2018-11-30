Público
Público

Madrid La Justicia autoriza la reanudación de las obras del Edificio España de Madrid

El mismo juzgado ordenó suspender de manera inmediata las obras en el Edificio España ante el "riesgo alegado" por el grupo Baraka, encabezado por Trinitario Casanova, que además denunció a Riu, por un incumplimiento de contrato.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fachada del Edificio España, frente a la parada de Metro Plaza España, en Madrid. / Europa Press

Fachada del Edificio España, frente a la parada de Metro Plaza España, en Madrid. / Europa Press

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 67 de Madrid ha resuelto a favor de la reanudación de las obras en el Edificio España, informan fuentes jurídicas.

La noticia, adelantada por El Periódico, se produce una semana después de haber sido paralizadas, según han informado fuentes jurídicas.

Hace una semana, el mismo juzgado ordenó suspender de manera inmediata las obras en el Edificio España ante el "riesgo alegado" por el grupo Baraka, encabezado por Trinitario Casanova, que además denunció a Riu, por un incumplimiento de contrato.

La decisión judicial de paralización de las obras llegó tras la denuncia interpuesta en el mes de agosto por parte del grupo de Casanova, al considerar que Riu no realizaba las obras "conforme al proyecto pactado y a los informes correspondientes".

Además, Baraka, que vendió el edificio a Riu tras habérselo comprado a la empresa china Delian Wanda, demandó a la cadena hotelera por incumplimiento de contrato, ante la negativa a escriturar 5.000 metros cuadrados comerciales del inmueble comprometidos a su favor.

Justo después de la orden de paralización, Riu aseguró que la seguridad del Edificio España nunca ha estado comprometida.

Para Riu, estas batallas judiciales son ataques contra su imagen con un único objetivo es desprestigiar a la compañía, que "en todo momento ha demostrado las garantías de seguridad y legalidad necesarias para poner en marcha y avanzar la obra del Edificio España".

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad