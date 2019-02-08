Uno de cada cuatro niños permanecerá en situación de pobreza en 2030 si no se adoptan medidas para combatir "esa enfermedad crónica" con la que nos hemos acostumbrado a vivir, alerta Save the Children, que calcula que el coste de no hacer nada es del 5 % del PIB y combatirla supondría el 2,4 %. "Tener hijos te puede llevar a una situación de pobreza", ha asegurado el director general de esta ONG, Andrés Conde, porque no existen en España prestaciones por hijo a cargo, medidas de apoyo a la natalidad o de conciliación familiar.

Save The Children calcula en el informe "El futuro donde queremos crecer" el impacto de no hacer políticas para combatir la pobreza infantil que afecta al 28,3 por ciento de los niños y que niega oportunidades a 2,2 millones de niños. "Los niños son el grupo de edad con mayor riesgo en España por vulnerabilidad social" y si no se hace nada en 2030 esa pobreza infantil se situará en el 26,5% por la mejora de la coyuntura económica.

"Los niños son el grupo de edad con mayor riesgo en España por vulnerabilidad social"

La organización de defensa de la infancia pide consenso a todos los partidos políticos en torno a una enmienda a los presupuestos de 2019 con un conjunto de medidas que contribuirían a reducir ese porcentaje de pobreza infantil al 17 % en 2030.

Entre ellas, aprobar una prestación pro hijo a cargo de 630 euros anuales para familias sin recursos, aumentar en 10 millones la partida destinada a educación infantil de 0 a 3 años y 29 millones de euros más para becas y ayudas de estudio. "El coste de no hacer nada es infinitamente superior al de poner en marcha políticas adecuadas", ha insistido Conde.