Sale el segundo avión español de Kabul hacia Dubái con 110 pasajeros

Un segundo avión español de las fuerzas armadas ha despegado desde el aropuerto de Kabul a las 6,30 horas con grupo de 110 personas evacuadas de Afganistán, entre ellas tres familias completas de personal de la Embajada, y está previsto que aterrice a las 10 de la mañana en Dubái.

Avion ministerio
Avión A400M. Ministerio de Exteriores

Dubái

[NOTICIA EN APMPLIACIÓN]

