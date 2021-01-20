Estás leyendo: Abás se presentará a la reelección en las presidenciales palestinas de julio

Abás se presentará a la reelección en las presidenciales palestinas de julio

El presidente palestino tiene el "consenso" del partido nacionalista Fatah para presentar su candidatura a revalidar el cargo, que ganó en 2005, y retiene desde 2009 sin haber celebrado nuevas elecciones. 

El presidente palestino, Mahmud Abás. / Europa Press.

El presidente palestino, Mahmud Abás, será el candidato del partido nacionalista Fatah en las elecciones presidenciales previstas para julio, aseguró hoy el primer ministro, Mohamed Shtayeh, según recoge la prensa local.

Shtaye confirmó al canal de televisión Al Araby que Abás tiene el "consenso" de la formación para presentar su candidatura a revalidar el cargo, que ganó en 2005, y retiene desde 2009 sin haber celebrado nuevas elecciones.

El dirigente, de 85 años y con problemas de salud en los últimos años, no concretó públicamente su candidatura aunque había dicho antes en numerosas ocasiones que no tenía intención de volverse a presentar.

Tras quince años sin cita a las urnas, la población palestina está convocada a votar en elecciones legislativas el próximo 22 de mayo, y a elegir presidente el 31 de julio, después de que el mismo Abás diera la sorpresa y la semana pasada emitiera el decreto presidencial.

Su figura está deslegitimada entre gran parte de población, que rechaza o cuestiona su legado. La última vez que fue elegido fue en las últimas presidenciales de 2005, cuando obtuvo más del 60% de votos.

Ante ello, la reciente convocatoria electoral fue recibida con escepticismo por muchos palestinos, que dudan de la voluntad real de la Autoridad Nacional Palestina (ANP) de realizar comicios.

El movimiento islamista Hamás, enfrentando con Fatah desde 2007 y gobernante de facto en Gaza, celebró la convocatoria y se mostró dispuesto a colaborar para que los comicios se hagan realidad.

Los anuncios de reconciliación entre ambas organizaciones y la celebración de comicios se habían repetido en los últimos años sin que llegaran a buen puerto, pero recientemente las partes acercaron posiciones de nuevo.

Las facciones palestinas se debían reunir esta semana en El Cairo para abordar los preparativos electorales, pero el encuentro se aplazó hasta febrero y muchas cuestiones quedan aún por detallar.

Más de dos millones de palestinos de Gaza, Cisjordania y Jerusalén Este están convocados a las urnas en este proceso electoral. 

