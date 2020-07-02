Estás leyendo: Más de 100 muertos tras un desprendimiento en una mina de jade del norte de Birmania

El accidente tuvo lugar en cinco parcelas abandonadas donde buscadores ocasionales trabajan generalmente de manera precaria, algo que ya denunció la ONG Global Witness. Hasta el momento, se han recuperado solo 26 cadáveres.

EPA/Myanmar Fire Services Depart
EPA/Myanmar Fire Services Depart

MADRID

Actualizado:

EFE

Más de 100 personas han muerto este jueves en un accidente que se ha producido en una mina de jade situada al norte de Birmania (Myanmar) después de que un desprendimiento sepultara a un grupo de mineros irregulares, informaron fuentes oficiales. 

El suceso ocurrió cuando los mineros estaban extrayendo jade de las laderas excavadas en una mina de Hpakant, una remota localidad situada en el estado Kachin, afirmó el departamento de Bomberos birmano en su página de Facebook.

Según los bomberos birmanos, el accidente tuvo lugar sobre las 8.00 hora local (1.30 GMT) en cinco parcelas abandonadas donde buscadores ocasionales trabajan generalmente de manera precaria.

En una actualización de datos, los bomberos elevaron el número de fallecidos a 113, si bien solo han podido recuperar hasta el momento 26 cadáveres.

Los accidentes en yacimientos son habituales en Birmania

Los accidentes en este tipo de yacimientos son habituales en el país. En abril del año pasado, al menos 54 personas murieron a causa de un corrimiento de tierras en otra mina de Hpakant, localizada a unos 800 kilómetros al norte de la capital, Naipyidó.

La ONG Global Witness denunció en 2015 la precaria situación en la que trabajan los buscadores de jade en unos yacimientos que, entre otros grupos, explotan organizaciones guerrilleras, señores de la guerra, narcotraficantes y militares.

Birmania es el mayor productor mundial de jadeíta, una preciada variedad de jade que se extrae principalmente en las montañas de Kachin.

