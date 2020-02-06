romaActualizado:
Dos personas han muerto y una treintena han resultado heridas tras el descarrilamiento este jueves de un tren de alta velocidad que recorría el trayecto Bolonia-Milán (norte de Italia), informó la Protección civil italiana.
Según esta fuente, los fallecidos son los dos maquinistas del tren, que descarriló cerca de la ciudad de Casal Pusterlengo, en la provincia de Lodi, por causas que aún se desconocen. La treintena de heridos, de carácter leve, han sido trasladados a los hospitales de la zona.
La locomotora y otros dos vagones del tren, modelo Frecciarossa 9595, volcaron como consecuencia del accidente, que tuvo lugar a las 5.30 hora italiana (4.30 GMT).
La sociedad de Ferrocarriles del Estado informó de que se han desviado todos los trenes que pasaban por esa vía y por tanto se producirán retrasos de hasta una hora.
