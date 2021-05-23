Estás leyendo: Mueren 21 corredores por el frío durante una carrera de montaña en China

Mueren 21 corredores por el frío durante una carrera de montaña en China

Otros ocho atletas que han sobrevivido al frío han tenido que recibir ayuda médica tras su rescate.

Equipos de emergencia llevan una camilla en las operaciones de búsqueda de 21 atletas que fallecieron en una carrera de montaña.
Equipos de emergencia llevan una camilla en las operaciones de búsqueda de 21 atletas que fallecieron en una carrera de montaña. REUTERS

Shanghái (China)

Al menos 21 personas murieron debido al frío durante una carrera de montaña celebrada este sábado en una zona turística de la provincia septentrional china de Gansu, informa este domingo la prensa local.

La carrera, en la que los 172 participantes debían recorrer más unos 100 kilómetros campo a través en una zona montañosa, fue interrumpida después de que algunos de ellos mostrasen signos de hipotermia y problemas físicos tras la caída repentina de las temperaturas en una zona de gran altitud.

Afectados por el granizo, la lluvia helada y los vendavales hacia las 13.00 hora local (05.00 GMT) de ayer, algunos de ellos desaparecieron. Los equipos de rescate confirmaron la muerte de hasta 20 de los corredores hacia las 08.00 hora local (00.00 GMT) de este domingo.

Dos horas después, se puso fin a las tareas de rescate, que se prolongaron durante casi 24 horas con la participación de unos 1.200 efectivos y que culminaron con el hallazgo del cadáver del último corredor desaparecido, que elevó a 21 la cifra final de fallecidos.

Las informaciones ofrecidas por el Gobierno local indican que 151 de los participantes están a salvo, aunque ocho de ellos sufrieron pequeñas lesiones por las que han recibido tratamiento médico, y se encuentran estables.

Según los rescatadores, el principal problema fue que las temperaturas descendieron a cerca de cero grados centígrados mientras los corredores vestían prendas finas que no les protegieron del frío a una altura de unos 2.000 metros sobre el nivel del mar.

Uno de los participantes, citado por el portal de noticias Sixth Tone, apunta que los partes meteorológicos del día anterior no habían previsto las condiciones climatológicas extremas, que sorprendieron a los atletas.

Las autoridades provinciales han abierto una investigación al respecto, mientras que el alcalde de la ciudad de Baiyin, que organiza el evento desde hace cuatro años, expresó "un profundo sentido de culpa y remordimiento" al tiempo que trasladó sus condolencias a las familias de los fallecidos.

