Ayala ya tuvo que presentar su renuncia en la Universidad de California (UC), Irvine, en 2018 después de que una investigación lo declarase culpable de acoso sexual.

El biólogo español Francisco Ayala. Universidad de California (UC)

La Academia Nacional de Ciencias de Estados Unidos ha expulsado al biólogo español Francisco Ayala por acosar sexualmente a varias mujeres, según ha informado la revista Science.

La publicación ha recordado que Ayala ya tuvo que presentar su renuncia en la Universidad de California (UC), Irvine, en 2018 después de que una investigación lo declarase culpable de acoso sexual, y ha detallado que el científico es el segundo miembro que la Academia Nacional de Ciencias de Estados Unidos ha destituido por acusaciones de acoso sexual, tras el astrónomo Geoff Marcy.

Jessica Pratt, profesora asociada de la Universidad de California Irvine y una de las personas que denunció a Ayala ante la universidad, ha asegurado que se siente "aliviada por las víctimas de acoso o violencia sexual". "Su camino para encontrar justicia podría ser ahora más sencillo tras los cambios en la política", ha dicho en un correo electrónico a Science.

El Consejo de la entidad ha rescindido la condición de miembro de Ayala

Según ha detallado Science, la Academia Nacional de Ciencias de EEUU informó este jueves en un correo electrónico que su Consejo había rescindido, con efecto inmediato, la condición de miembro de la entidad de Ayala. Un portavoz de la institución ha confirmado la decisión.

Ayala, elegido miembro de Academia Nacional de Ciencias de EEUU en 1980, ha rechazado comentar la decisión, pero ha negado las acusaciones en su contra, que incluían hacer comentarios sexualmente sugerentes e invitar a un profesor junior a sentarse en su regazo, ha recordado la revista.

"Se ha hecho justicia, pero muy poca, demasiado tarde y con un alto coste para las víctimas", ha afirmado en un comentario publicado en Twitter Kathleen Treseder, ecologista de UC Irvine, quien había denunciado ante la universidad el comportamiento de Ayala.

