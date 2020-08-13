Estás leyendo: Netanyahu asegura que la anexión de Cisjordania sigue "sobre la mesa" pese al acuerdo con Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Público
Público

acuerdo Israel y EAU Netanyahu asegura que la anexión de Cisjordania sigue "sobre la mesa" pese al acuerdo con Emiratos Árabes Unidos

El primer ministro israelí ha explicado en una comparecencia que se trata de una decisión "temporal", aunque el acuerdo de normalización de relaciones diplomáticas con los Emiratos incluye suspenderla.

El primer ministro israelí durante la comparecencia de este jueves. /EFE
El primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu, durante la comparecencia. /EFE

Jerusalén

Actualizado:

efe

El primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu, aseguró hoy que la anexión de parte de Cisjordania "está sobre la mesa", aunque el acuerdo de normalización de relaciones diplomáticas con Emiratos Árabes Unidos incluye suspenderla.

"La aplicación de la soberanía sobre la Judea y Samaria (nombre bíblico de Cisjordania) está sobre la mesa", dijo hoy Netanyahu y aclaró que se trata de una decisión "temporal" pero que "no está anulada", en una comparecencia en directo. 

Previamente el Gobierno israelí expresó su satisfacción por el acuerdo de normalización de las relaciones diplomáticas con Emiratos Árabes Unidos (EAU) y esperan que abra el camino a otros países árabes de la región.

EAU es el tercer país que establece relaciones diplomáticas con Israel, después de Egipto y Jordania

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, anunció este jueves que Israel y los Emiratos Árabes Unidos acordaron establecer lazos diplomáticos, como parte de un acuerdo amplio por el que las autoridades israelíes paralizarán la anexión de territorio palestino ocupado.

El comunicado oficial del acuerdo señala que "Israel suspenderá declarar la soberanía sobre las áreas destacadas en la Visión por la Paz del presidente y enfocará sus esfuerzos ahora en expandir los lazos con otros países en el mundo árabe e islámico".

La llamada Visión de Paz es el plan presentado por la Administración de Trump, elaborado por su yerno y asesor, Jared Kushner, que da luz verde a Israel para que se anexione partes de Cisjordania.

EAU es el tercer país que establece relaciones diplomáticas con Israel, después de que Egipto firmara un acuerdo de paz con el vecino en 1979 y Jordania hiciera lo mismo en 1994, lo que abrió la puerta a la normalización de las relaciones tras las guerras árabes-israelíes de 1967 y 1973.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público