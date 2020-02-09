Estás leyendo: Acusado de terrorismo y sin señales de vida: un activista egipcio es detenido y denuncian posibles torturas

Acusado de terrorismo y sin señales de vida: un activista egipcio es detenido y denuncian posibles torturas

El joven, contrario al Gobierno de Al-Sisi, de 28 años cursa un máster en Italia y de vuelta a su país para una breve estancia ha sido detenido y acusado de terrorismo.

Foto del detenido Patrick George Zaky.
Patrick George Zaky aterrizó en El Cairo el pasado viernes para viajar hasta su Al-Mansurah natal y visitar a su familia durante el fin de semana. El joven, de 28 años, planeaba disfrutar de esas 48 horas con sus seres queridos y regresar a Bolonia, donde cursa un máster de estudios de género.

Cuando desembarcó en la capital de Egipto, el NSI (Seguridad Nacional) le detuvo, le interrogó y desde esa noche no se ha vuelto a saber de él. Zaky ha sido acusado de terrorismo por pertenecer a la ONG Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, pero sobre todo por ser contrario y crítico con el actual Gobierno de Al-Sisi.

"Los amigos y familia dicen que estará detenido 15 días, pero puede prorrogarse, según la Fiscalía", cuenta Adelina Sánchez, profesora de la Universidad de Granada y coordinadora del Máster que cursa el joven africano. 

Zaky es defensor de las minorías egipcias y de la libertad sexual, según apuntan sus allegados. Trabaja por la igualdad en Egipto para las mujeres, los cristianos y la comunidad LGTBI. Queda por saber

En la memoria de familiares y amigo reside el recuerdo de otro joven activista, Giulio Regeni, un italiano que hace cuatro años vivió el mismo proceso que Zaky. Fue detenido, pasó una quincena sin que nadie supiera de él, y apareció muerto. "Le detuvieron y le interrogaron, luego le llevaron a su ciudad. Le acusan de instar a la movilización social contra el Gobierno", asegura la docente. 

Según la ONG en la que milita el joven de 28 años, pese a estar detenido se encuentra en Al-Mansurah, el riesgo de que sea torturado es muy alto. La prensa italiana se ha hecho eco del caso y presiona al Gobierno de Di Maio para que medie en este asunto y consiga que el joven sea excarcelado para volver a Italia. 

