El Aita Mari rescata a 50 migrantes en aguas de Malta

SAN SEBASTIÁNActualizado:
El buque Aita Mari, el atunero vasco reconvertido en embarcación de salvamento, ha rescatado este jueves a 50 migrantes náufragos en aguas de Malta.
La ONG Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario (SMH), responsable del buque, ha informado en un comunicado de que entre los náufragos, todos ellos hombres, hay cuatro menores de edad (tres de 17 años y otro de 16).
Los migrantes habían partido desde Libia y navegaban por el Mediterráneo central en una embarcación sobrecargada cuando fueron localizados, a primera hora de esta tarde.
En este momento se encuentran todos a bordo del Aita Mari, cuyo personal ha determinado, tras un primer examen, que no presentan problemas de salud.
