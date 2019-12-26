Ascienden a 24 las personas que han muerto como consecuencia del paso del tifón Úrsula por Filipinas, el cual causó estragos en las provincias del este y el centro del archipiélago durante el día de Navidad, según el último balance ofrecido por las autoridades este jueves.
Además, hay once desaparecidos en las provincias de Iloilo, Capiz y Aklan, las más golpeadas por los fuertes vientos y las intensas lluvias dejadas por el tifón desde el 24 de diciembre, según las autoridades locales.
Las 24 víctimas mortales se han producido en las ciudades de Iloilo, Samar Oriental, Leyte, Capiz, Aklan, Biliaran y Leyte Sur, entre ellos un niño de 13 años y un hombre de 38 que resultaron electrocutados en dos incidentes separados, y un hombre de 27 años alcanzado por la caída de un árbol.
El tifón ha perdido fuerza y se ha debilitado a medida que ha atravesado el archipiélago filipino hacia el mar de China Meridional, según la agencia meteorológica. Este jueves iba acompañado de vientos de 130 kilómetros por hora y rachas de hasta 160 kilómetros en su avance hacia el noroeste, a 15 kilómetros por hora.
Más de 24.000 personas se han visto atrapadas en puertos después de que los guardacostas suspendieran todos los ferris. Además, al menos 115 vuelos han sido cancelados.
Otras 58.000 personas han tenido que abandonar sus hogares ante los efectos de Úrsula, que ha arrancado tejados, tumbado árboles y postes eléctricos, y destruido algunas viviendas. Asimismo, en las zonas afectadas también se han producido deslizamientos de tierra e inundaciones. Algunas provincias se han quedado sin electricidad.
La Administración de Servicios Atmosféricos, Geofísicos y Astronómicos de Filipinas (PAGASA) ha resaltado que Úrsula abandonará la zona de responsabilidad del país durante la jornada del sábado, según la cadena ABS-CBN.
