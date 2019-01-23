Público
Al menos ocho muertos en las protestas contra Maduro en Venezuela

Al menos ocho personas han muerto en las protestas antigubernamentales ocurridas en las últimas horas en Venezuela, según han informado fuentes oficiales.

Una fuente del Ministerio Público venezolano informó que están investigando seis muertes ocurridas en las últimas horas en medio de las protestas antigubernamentales, en tanto que, según la gobernación del estado Táchira (oeste), se registraron otras dos.

La Fiscalía confirmó que dos personas perdieron la vida en el oeste de Caracas "en hechos que no involucran a funcionarios del orden público" y que ya se está investigando lo ocurrido.

(Habrá ampliación)

