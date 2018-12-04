Público
López Obrador Alejandro Márquez, primer periodista asesinado en el México de López Obrador

El presidente ha acordado con su gabinete de seguridad mantener la protección a periodistas y activistas sociales en el país tras el hallazgo de periodista el pasado domingo, día en el que López Obrador estrenó el cargo.

El nuevo presidente mexicano, Juan Manuel López Obrador.- REUTERS

El nuevo presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, informó el lunes de que ha acordado con su gabinete de seguridad mantener la protección a periodistas y activistas sociales, al responder a una pregunta sobre el primer periodista asesinado durante su gestión, iniciada el 1 de diciembre.

En una conferencia de prensa en el Palacio Nacional después de una reunión con sus colaboradores en seguridad, el mandatario fue preguntado sobre el asesinato del periodista Jesús Alejandro Márquez Jiménez en el estado occidental de Nayarit. Márquez fue hallado en un terreno cercano al aeropuerto de Tepic con un disparo de gran calibre en la nuca. Hasta el momento las autoridades estatales no han divulgado detalles acerca del crimen o de los posibles motivos del mismo.

El presidente replicó que el acuerdo al que se llegó en la reunión de del lunes mañana es "mantener la protección a personas amenazadas, en particular a periodistas". "Como ustedes saben, se decidió quitar escoltas a funcionarios, inclusive a expresidentes. Pero hoy se acordó mantener la vigilancia, la protección, de periodistas y de luchadores sociales, personas que están amenazadas. Eso es el acuerdo que tenemos", expuso.

Señaló que su gabinete va a estar pendiente de la información sobre el periodista asesinado, y añadió que viajará el viernes a Tepic, la capital de Nayarit.

