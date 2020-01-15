Público
Los Angeles Al menos 60 heridos por la pérdida de combustible de un avión sobre seis escuelas cuando aterrizaba de emergencia en EEUU

Las personas afectadas han sido descontaminadas con agua y jabón y ninguno de los heridos ha requerido asistencia hospitalaria.

Avión A321 de Delta - AIRBUS GROUP - EUROPA PRESS

Al menos 60 personas han resultado heridas este martes debido a la pérdida de combustible de un avión sobre cinco escuelas de primaria y un instituto, cuando iba a aterrizar de emergencia en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Los Angeles.

El avión, un Boeing 777-200 de la compañía Delta Airlines, acababa de despegar del aeropuerto de Los Angeles con 288 pasajeros a bordo y destino a Shanghái cuando "experimentó un problema con el motor que requería que el avión regresara rápidamente", ha explicado la propia compañía, según ha informado la cadena CNN. 

"La aeronave aterrizó de manera segura después de una liberación de combustible, que se requería como parte del procedimiento normal para alcanzar un peso de aterrizaje seguro", ha agregado Delta Airlines.

Las personas afectadas han sido descontaminadas con agua y jabón, pero ninguno de los heridos ha requerido asistencia hospitalaria, ha detallado, por su parte, el sargento del Departamento de la Policía escolar de Los Angeles, Rudy Perez.

La escuela más afectada ha sido la Park Avenue Elementary, en la ciudad de Cudahy, a casi 31 kilómetros del aeropuerto, donde 20 niños y 11 adultos han sufrido heridas leves. Los expertos en materiales peligrosos han confirmado que ya no hay peligro, según el Departamento de Bomberos.

De hecho, todos los centros educativos abrirán en sus horarios habituales este miércoles. "Con los dispositivos de vigilancia que tenemos, no se están detectando límites explosivos, así como tampoco quedan productos sólidos o líquidos", ha explicado el jefe de los bomberos, Jason Robertson, que ha agregado que creen que todo el combustible "se ha evaporado".

