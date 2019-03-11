Público
Apagón Venezuela El Parlamento venezolano autoriza a Guaidó decretar el "estado de alarma" por el apagón

El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela convoca una manifestación este martes contra Nicolás Maduro

El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Juan Guaidó, ha convocado una manifestación en Caracas por el apagón en Venezuela. / RAÚL MARTÍNEZ (EFE)

El Parlamento controlado por la oposición, autorizó este lunes al jefe del órgano, Juan Guaidó, autoproclamado presidente de Venezuela en enero pasado, declarar un "estado de alarma nacional" debido a la "calamidad" que atraviesa el país por el apagón ya suma 4 días.

Los diputados de la bancada opositora aprobaron de forma unánime el decreto, que se entiende "como modalidad del estado de excepción" y regirá por 30 días.

Venezuela sufre desde el pasado jueves un fallo del servicio eléctrico que afecta aún a gran parte del país, y que, según el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro, ocurrió luego de un "ataque cibernético" a la central hidroeléctrica de Guri, que abastece a cerca del 70 % del territorio. 

Manifestación por el apagón en Venezuela

Guaidó, quien en enero se autoproclamó como presidente interino del país, convocó a una manifestación nacional para este martes en rechazo al apagón generado desde el jueves que ha afectado a casi todo el territorio venezolano.

"Así que mañana a las tres de la tarde [convoco a] toda Venezuela en todas las calles, en las avenidas [...] para expresar su rechazo", dijo el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional durante un debate en el Parlamento a propósito del fallo eléctrico que mantiene a varias regiones sin electricidad y a otras con luz de manera parcial.

