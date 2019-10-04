Público
Aranceles EEUU Planas: "No queremos una guerra comercial con EEUU, pero si la inician, contestaremos"

El ministro de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación en funciones ha declarado que aún ve margen para llegar a un acuerdo hasta que la imposición de aranceles sea definitiva el 18 de octubre. 

El ministro de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación, Luis Planas, durante un congreso en Málaga. EFE | Carlos Díez

El ministro de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación en funciones, Luis Planas, ha asegurado que el Gobierno y la Unión Europea no quieren comenzar una "guerra comercial" con Estados Unidos pero, "si la inician, vamos a contestar y defendernos con todas nuestras armas".

Lo ha señalado hoy el ministro durante dos entrevistas en la Cadena Ser y Onda Cero para abordar la situación creada tras el anuncio hecho por EE.UU de imponer aranceles del 25% a un elevado número de productos agroalimentarios tras la resolución de la Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC) que da la razón a la Administración estadounidense sobre la disputa por las ayudas a Airbus.

El ministro, que estima en unos 1.000 millones de euros el negocio alimentario que se juega España en este caso, ha lamentado estas tasas porque se saltan el "principio de negociación" que ha primado entre la UE y EE.UU. en las últimas décadas.

Planas: "Si las negociaciones no llegan a buen puerto, la Unión Europea tiene que tomar las medidas correspondientes"

"En el pasado, hubo arbitrajes favorables a la UE que se dejaron en el cajón y no se aplicaron sanciones", afirma Planas. 

A pesar de ello, el ministro ha dicho durante las entrevistas que aún ve margen para negociar y una fecha clave será el 14 de octubre cuando la Comisión Europea se reunirá con la Administración estadounidense antes de que la imposición de aranceles sea definitiva el 18 de octubre. Si la reunión no llegase a buen puerto, Planas ve necesario que la UE y los Estados miembros afectados articulen una respuesta "muy firme" para defender sus intereses.

El ministro se reunirá el próximo lunes con las comunidades autónomas y el martes con los sectores agroalimentarios afectados para analizar la situación creada, según ha avanzado.

