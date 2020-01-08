Público
Público

Arequito Una argentina denuncia a su padre por violarla y tener con ella cuatro hijos

El progenitor de la supuesta víctima  fue detenido por las autoridades en la localidad argentina de Arequito, en la provincia de Santa Fe, y le intervinieron dos armas de fuego.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Casa donde se han producido los supuestos abusos. TWITTER

Casa donde se han producido los supuestos abusos. TWITTER

Una argentina de 32 años ha denunciado a su padre por violación y ha asegurado que fruto de los abusos sufridos tuvo cuatro hijos que ahora tienen 20, 17, 13 y 9 años, según han informado a Efe este martes fuentes judiciales.

El progenitor de la supuesta víctima, de 57 años, fue detenido por las autoridades en la localidad argentina de Arequito, en la provincia de Santa Fe (centro), y le intervinieron dos armas de fuego.

Fuentes judiciales declararon a Efe que este miércoles imputarán al detenido de abuso sexual, cargo al que se puede sumar algún agravante. Por el momento, los investigadores de la causa solicitaron muestras de ADN para determinar la paternidad de los cuatro hijos de la presunta víctima.

El fiscal del caso, Juan Pablo Baños, declaró al medio local Aire de Santa Fe que la mujer denunció que su padre abusaba de ella desde que tenía 9 años, es decir, desde hace 23 años. "Tenía miedo por los hijos, que quedaron al cuidado del abuelo y ahí se precipitó nuestra actuación por ese peligro que ella denunció", afirmó Baños.

El procurador precisó que la madre de la denunciante se había separado del padre, y que hasta ahora vivían en la casa él, su hija y los cuatro niños y jóvenes fruto del presunto abuso. Baños relató que según la supuesta víctima, su padre la hacía vivir "encerrada en su mundo" y no podía salir de esa situación, ya que también la había amenazado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Internacional