La extensión del plazo para la presentación de candidaturas a la presidencia de Argelia se cerró esta medianoche sin que ningún nuevo aspirante entregara su dossier, hecho que conducirá al inevitable aplazamiento de las polémicas presidenciales previstas para el 4 de julio, informó hoy la prensa local.
Según el diario digital Tout sur l'Algerie, ninguno de los que sí habían manifestado su intención de entregar sus candidaturas durante el plazo oficial logró tampoco reunir las 60.000 firmas que exige el Consejo Constitucional para la validarlas.
Además, el dirigente del ANR Belkacem Sahli, y el presidente de el Frente al Moustaqbal, Abdelaziz Belaid, representantes de dos partidos minoritarios que habían expresado su intención de concurrir, también desistieron este sábado.
Ambos alegaron la ausencia de las garantías necesarias para que se dé un escrutinio justo de las candidaturas. En este contexto, se espera que el citado Consejo Constitucional cancele los comicios, convocados el pasado 9 de abril tras la renuncia del presidente Abdelaziz Bouteflika, forzado por las protestas que se repiten desde el 22 de febrero y la presión del jefe del Ejército, general Ahmed Gaïd Salah.
El militar, que se ha convertido en el hombre mas poderoso del país desde la caída del exlíder con el que colaboró, es el principal defensor de un proceso de transición electoral convocado por el presidente del Senado y jefe de Estado interino, Abdelkader Bensalah, y al que se resiste la oposición.
"Sin candidatos, la elección presidencial se pospone de facto, automáticamente. Ni el Consejo Constitucional ni el Jefe de Estado interino pueden posponer la elección", explica Fatiha Benabbou, jurista y especialista en derecho constitucional.
"El Consejo solo puede proclamar que no hay candidatos. De ahí la necesidad de su dictamen. Ningún texto ha predicho esta situación", señala Benabbou, citada por "Tout sur l'Algerie.
Según la publicación el dictamen debería ser publicado hoy mismo, lo que conduciría a Argelia a un nuevo periodo de incertidumbre política y colocará al jefe del Ejército, contra el que clama el movimiento popular, en una situación comprometida.
