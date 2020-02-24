Ascienden a siete las víctimas mortales por el coronavirus en Italia

madridActualizado:
El coronavirus se ha cobrado la vida ya de siete personas en Italia. Mientras, los casos de contagio ascienden a 224, informó el jefe de la Protección Civil, Angelo Borrelli en una comparecencia ante los medios.
Esta mañana, un hombre de 88 años y que presentaba un cuadro con otras enfermedades, moría por el COVID-19 y se sumaba al hombre de 84 años fallecido también esta mañana en el hospital Juan XXII de Bérgamo, en Lombardía, norte de Italia.
Sigue aquí la última hora sobre las consecuencias del Coronavirus
Los tres fallecidos anteriores eran una mujer que falleció en la provincia de Cremona, un hombre de 78 años de Vo' Euganeo, en la provincia de Padua (Véneto) y una mujer de 77 años que estuvo en Codogno y que dio positivo al virus en una prueba realizada tras su muerte.
Ya son al menos 224 los infectados en las cinco regiones del norte de Italia afectadas por el coronavirus (Lombardía, Véneto, Emilia Romaña, Piamonte y Lazio), según ha señalado este lunes el jefe del departamento de protección civil del país, Angelo Borrelli.
Los últimos datos proporcionados por el jefe de la Protección Civil, Angelo Borrelli, confirmaban 167 casos positivos en Lombardia; 26, en Véneto; 18, en Emilia Romaña; 4, en Piamonte y 3 en el Lazio, de lo que solo 99 continúan ingresados en el hospital. De esos, 23 continúan en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI). El resto -91- están siendo monitoreados desde un aislamiento en sus propias casas y no necesitan particular atención médica.
El temor a que la difusión sea mayor ha llevado a las regiones de Piamonte, Lombardía, Véneto a tomar medidas extraordinarias durante al menos esta semana, por lo que se han suspendido todas las fiestas, eventos, como el carnaval de Venecia, manifestaciones culturales y deportivas y cerrado museos, escuelas y universidades.
