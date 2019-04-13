Asesinan a tiros al líder de una comunidad indígena del oeste de Colombia y defensor de los derechos humanos

Las autoridades indígenas de Colombia denunciaron este sábado el asesinato del líder y defensor de derechos humanos Aquileo Mecheche Baragon ocurrido en el selvático departamento del Chocó, fronterizo con Panamá.
La Organización Nacional Indígena de Colombia (ONIC) informó en un comunicado que Mecheche, de 52 años, fue asesinado por desconocidos el viernes en el municipio de Riosucio. La información detalla que Mecheche Baragon fue "sacado de su residencia y asesinado (...) tras recibir tres impactos de balas en el rostro".
La ONIC recordó que el líder indígena, quien también era rector de la Institución Educativa Indígena Jagual, había recibido amenazas y que por esa razón desde noviembre de 2018 solicitaron protección a la Unidad Nacional de Protección.
Las más recientes amenazas y hostigamientos, según la ONIC, sucedieron los días 25 y 27 de marzo pasado, cuando hombres armados "ingresaron a la comunidad El Jagual con el fin de intimidar, hostigar y amenazar a toda la comunidad, y especialmente al compañero Aquileo".
La Oficina del Alto Comisionado de la ONU para los Derechos Humanos en Colombia condenó el asesinato del líder indígena y pidió investigar y esclarecer el asesinato.
"Solicitamos a las autoridades competentes la pronta investigación y esclarecimiento del asesinato de la autoridad indígena y defensor de derechos humanos Aquileo Mecheche, perpetrado anoche en Riosucio, Chocó, y la protección efectiva de la comunidad en la zona", puntualizó la ONU en su cuenta de Twitter.
La ONIC recordó que Mecheche fue uno de los líderes que encabezó la minga del Chocó, como llaman los indígenas a sus protestas, desarrollada en noviembre del 2018.
En esa ocasión más de 400 indígenas se trasladaron a Bogotá con el fin de exigir garantías de seguridad y vida digna en sus territorios.
El homicidio del líder social indígena ocurre en una zona en la que desde hace meses hay enfrentamientos armados entre varios grupos al margen de la ley que operan en el departamento buscando controlar el narcotráfico y la siembras de coca.
Según cifras de la ONU durante 2018 fueron asesinados 113 líderes sociales en el país, mientras que en lo que va de 2019 se han denunciado 29 homicidios.
