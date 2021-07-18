Estás leyendo: Haití emite una orden de búsqueda contra un hombre afincado en Canadá como presunto implicado en el magnicidio

Asesinato de Moïse Haití emite una orden de búsqueda contra un hombre afincado en Canadá como presunto implicado en el magnicidio

Ashkard Joseph Pierre figura como socio de otro presunto implicado en el asesinato, el doctor Christian Emmanuel Sanon, en la empresa International Medical Village, con sede en Texas (EEUU), según informaciones corporativas públicas en Internet.

El director general de la Policía de Haití, Leon Charles, sale de una rueda de prensa en Puerto Príncipe. Ricardo Arduengo / REUTERS

PUERTO PRÍNCIPE

La Policía de Haití emitió este sábado una orden de búsqueda contra un hombre de negocios haitiano afincado en Canadá, como nuevo presunto implicado en el asesinato del presidente Jovenel Moïse, perpetrado el pasado 7 de julio.

El hombre fue identificado como Ashkard Joseph Pierre, a quien la Policía considera muy peligroso y busca por los cargos de asesinato y robo a mano armada. Una portavoz del instituto armado confirmó a Efe que Pierre es buscado por el caso del asesinato de Moïse e informó de que se ofrecerán más detalles en una futura rueda de prensa.

La Policía considera a Pierre "muy peligroso" y lo busca por asesinato y robo a mano armada

Ashkard Joseph Pierre figura como socio de otro presunto implicado en el magnicidio, el doctor Christian Emmanuel Sanon, en la empresa International Medical Village, con sede en Texas (EEUU), según informaciones corporativas públicas en Internet. Pierre también se presenta en su perfil profesional en Internet como funcionario del área comercial del consulado de Haití en Montreal.

Sanon, residente en Estados Unidos y quien se encuentra bajo arresto, ha sido señalado por las autoridades haitianas como presunto autor intelectual del magnicidio.

Por su supuesta implicación en el asesinato, han sido detenidos de momento 18 colombianos, presuntos integrantes del comando acusado de realizar el ataque, y cinco haitianos-estadounidenses, entre los que se encuentra Sanon.

Otros tres colombianos murieron en tiroteos con la Policía y cinco están prófugos, así como se han emitido órdenes de búsqueda y captura contra otros cinco haitianos acusados de participar en la organización del ataque.

