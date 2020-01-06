El Alto Representante de Política Exterior de la UE, Josep Borrell, ha anunciado que convocará a los ministros de Exteriores de la Unión Europea este viernes de manera extraordinaria en Bruselas para abordar la situación en Oriente Próximo a raíz de la muerte del general iraní Qasem Soleimani en un bombardeo de Estados Unidos en Bagdad, la capital de Irak.
"He convocado un Consejo extraordinario de Asuntos Exteriores para el próximo viernes 10 de enero por la tarde, con el fin de tratar los últimos acontecimientos en Irak e Irán. La UE jugará su papel para desescalar las tensiones en la región", ha anunciado Borrell en un apunte en su perfil en Twitter.
La UE buscará de esta forma dar una respuesta unida al incremento de las tensiones de los últimos días en Oriente Próximo tras el ataque estadounidense contra Soleimani.
"No se puede aceptar una escalada de la violencia", dice la CE
Por su parte, la presidenta de la Comisión, Ursula von der Leyen, ha anunciado que convocará una reunión extraordinaria de comisarios este miércoles para que Borrell informe al Ejecutivo comunitario de los últimos acontecimientos en la región y "sirva como plataforma para acciones que pueda adoptar Bruselas en Oriente Próximo".
Borrell invitó este domingo al ministro de Asuntos Exteriores iraní, Mohamad Yavad Zarif, a visitar Bruselas para abordar la actual crisis con Washington. Desde la Unión se ha insistido en este encuentro aunque, por el momento se desconoce cuando se pueda llegar a producir.
Un portavoz de la Comisión ha defendido este lunes el esfuerzo del Alto Representante para rebajar la tensión en la zona y ha puesto de manifiesto que está manteniendo contactos con los actores implicados. "La UE está centrada en dejar claro que no se puede aceptar una escalada de la violencia", ha subrayado.
