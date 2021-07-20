Estás leyendo: Intentan atacar al presidente interino de Mali cuando rezaba en una mezquita

Ataque en Mali Intentan atacar al presidente interino de Mali cuando rezaba en una mezquita

El líder del gobierno transitorio ha sufrido un intento de asalto cuando acudía al rezo más importante del calendario musulmán. Los responsables han sido detenidos.

El presiente interino de Mali, el coronel Assimi Goita
El presiente interino de Mali, el coronel Assimi Goita, en una de sus intervenciones. EP

El presidente interino de Mali, el coronel Assimi Goita, sufrió este martes un intento de ataque en la Gran Mezquita de Bamako por parte de hombres desconocidos que ya han sido arrestados, según fuentes policiales.

Todavía se ignora cuántos eran los atacantes, dijeron las fuentes, que precisaron que la presencia de Goita en la Gran Mezquita era esperada por ser el lugar al que el jefe de Estado acude para la oración de la Fiesta del Sacrificio, la más importante del calendario musulmán, que hoy se celebra en Mali.

Las primeras informaciones indican que Goita se encuentra bien y que los atacantes no lograron su objetivo. Se desconoce por el momento si el ataque tiene motivaciones políticas o se debe a discrepancias entre militares, dado el convulso momento que vive Mali, con dos golpes de estado en un año, ambos encabezados por el propio Goita, de 37 años, y un grupo de militares afines.

Actualmente, Goita es presidente de la transición durante un periodo de 18 meses que expira en teoría el próximo febrero, tras los compromisos alcanzados entre los golpistas y la Comunidad de Estados de África del Oeste (CEDEAO), a la que pertenece Mali.

Cuando protagonizó el segundo golpe de estado el pasado mayo, Goita se comprometió a respetar el plazo del gobierno transitorio y entregar el poder a los civiles.

