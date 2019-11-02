Un ataque terrorista mata a 53 militares y a un civil en Mali

Al menos 53 militares de las Fuerzas Armadas Malienses (FAMA) y un civil murieron este viernes en un ataque perpetrado por un grupo terrorista contra un cuartel en Indelimane, región de Ménaka, en el sureste del país, informó hoy el Gobierno.
El ministro de Comunicación y portavoz del Gobierno de Mali, Yaya Sangare, agregó en la red social Twitter que los refuerzos militares enviados a la zona recuperaron 54 cuerpos, incluyendo un civil, hubo 10 supervivientes y encontraron daños materiales significativos.
"La situación está bajo control", agregó el ministro, que añadió que el proceso de identificación de los cuerpos continúa. Con anterioridad, fuentes militares informaron a Efe de que el ataque se produjo el viernes por la tarde y que, además de los muertos, se registraron varios heridos y cuantiosos daños materiales.
Se desconocen aún otros detalles, pero se sabe que los terroristas, equipados con armas pesadas, llegaron a bordo de motos y camionetas y se dividieron en tres grupos para lanzar sendos ataques simultáneos desde tres puntos distintos.
À la suite de l’attaque de la position des FAMa à Indelimane,les renforts dépêchés ont retrouvé 54 corps dont 1 civil,10 rescapés & constaté des dégâts matériels importants. La situation est sous contrôle.Le ratissage & le processus d’identification des corps se poursuivent.— Yaya Sangare (@YayaBSangare) November 2, 2019
La violencia del ataque fue tal que los soldados evacuaron el cuartel, que quedó a merced de los asaltantes, y las FAMA tardaron varias horas, hasta el filo de la medianoche, en retomar el control de la situación, tras recibir refuerzos de otros cuarteles en la región.
Este tipo de ataques es habitual en Mali en los últimos años, y con ellos los terroristas suelen dejar claro su capacidad letal y su control sobre el terreno, ya que son capaces de ocupar bases del ejército maliense durante varias horas, antes de retirarse con escasos daños.
