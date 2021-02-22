Estás leyendo: Asesinan al embajador italiano en el Congo en un atentado contra la ONU

Atentado en el Congo Asesinan al embajador italiano en el Congo en un atentado contra la ONU

El Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Italia ha confirmado la muerte del embajador de Italia en la República Democrática del Congo, Luca Attanasio, y de un carabinero en un ataque armado contra un convoy de la ONU.

Luca Attanasio, embajador de Italia en la República Democrática del Congo
Luca Attanasio, embajador de Italia en la República Democrática del Congo. EFE

ROMA

El embajador italiano en la República Democrática del Congo, Luca Attanasio, ha sido asesinado en un ataque armado contra un convoy de la ONU en ese país, informaron fuentes del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Italia.

"Con profundo pesar, la Farnesina (Ministerio de Exteriores) confirma la muerte, hoy en Goma, del embajador de Italia en la República Democrática del Congo, Luca Attanasio, y de un carabinero", se lee en la nota.

El embajador y el soldado viajaban a bordo de un convoy de la misión de la organización de estabilización de las Naciones Unidas en la República Democrática del Congo (MONUSCO), según las mismas fuentes. 

