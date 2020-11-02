kabulActualizado:
Al menos 22 personas murieron, incluidos los tres atacantes, y el mismo número resultaron heridas en un ataque armado este lunes que se prolongó durante cinco horas en la Universidad de Kabul, donde se encontraban miles de alumnos.
"El ataque terrorista a la Universidad de Kabul terminó con la muerte de los tres terroristas. Lamentablemente, en este ataque otras 19 personas murieron y otras 22 resultaron heridas", afirmó en un comunicado el portavoz del Ministerio de Interior, Tariq Arian.
