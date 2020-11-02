Estás leyendo: Al menos 22 muertos en un ataque en la Universidad de Kabul

Atentado en Kabul Al menos 22 muertos en un ataque en la Universidad de Kabul

Los tres terroristas han muerto en el atentado y otras 22 personas han resultado heridas.

Fuerzas de Seguridad Afganas vigilan el perímetro de la Universidad de Kabul, donde este lunes se ha producido un atentado.
Fuerzas de Seguridad Afganas vigilan el perímetro de la Universidad de Kabul, donde este lunes se ha producido un atentado. — HEDAYATULLAH AMID / EFE

Al menos 22 personas murieron, incluidos los tres atacantes, y el mismo número resultaron heridas en un ataque armado este lunes que se prolongó durante cinco horas en la Universidad de Kabul, donde se encontraban miles de alumnos.

"El ataque terrorista a la Universidad de Kabul terminó con la muerte de los tres terroristas. Lamentablemente, en este ataque otras 19 personas murieron y otras 22 resultaron heridas", afirmó en un comunicado el portavoz del Ministerio de Interior, Tariq Arian.

