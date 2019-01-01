En el momento álgido de los fuegos artificiales por el Año Nuevo, las autoridades australianas proyectaron en el emblemático Puente de la Bahía de Sidney "¡Feliz Año Nuevo 2018!, en lugar de 2019.
"Oh no, es 2018 otra vez", tituló el diario Sydney Morning Herald al apuntar el error tipográfico en el mensaje proyectado sobre el puente en el momento en que se lanzaban una 8,5 toneladas de fuegos artificiales.
Solo algunos avezados miembros del público captaron el momento en las redes sociales en el momento en que alrededor de un millón de personas presenciaban en la Bahía de Sídney, cerca de la Casa de la Ópera, la entrada del Año Nuevo.
En Twitter algunos calificaron el lapsus como el "día de la marmota" en referencia a la película de 1993 protagonizada por Bill Murray.
Anna MacInerney, jefa de la organización del evento, afirmó que no le "agradó" el error, al tiempo que trató de tomárselo con buen humor y pasar página.
"Nos lleva 15 meses organizar el evento de este tamaño y escala. Fue un error pero podemos clarificar que en realidad estamos en el 2019", añadió.
"Centrémonos en las grandes cosas que se produjeron anoche, donde no ocurrieron incidentes, excepto algunos truenos", comentó MacInerney.
