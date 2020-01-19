Australia multa con hasta 7.000 euros por tirar un cigarrillo desde un coche tras los graves incendios

Las autoridades del estado australiano de Nueva Gales del Sur han anunciado que multarán con hasta 7.000 euros a quien lance un cigarrillo encendido desde un coche en marcha.
La sanción, en vigor desde el 17 de enero, prevé además la pérdida de diez puntos del carné de conducir en el caso de que se haya declarado la emergencia por incendios. Hasta ahora este tipo de infracciones no conllevaba la pérdida de puntos.
En 2019 más de 200 personas han sido multadas por arrojar cigarrillos encendidos desde vehículos en marcha en Nueva Gales del Sur, según informa el propio gobierno regional en un comunicado.
"Este comportamiento imprudente pone en peligro la seguridad de los voluntarios contra el fuego"
El presidente del Servicio Rural de Bomberos de Nueva Gales del Sur, Brian McDonough, ha manifestado su satisfacción por el endurecimiento de las sanciones. "Este comportamiento imprudente pone en peligro la seguridad de los voluntarios contra el fuego", ha subrayado.
"Espero que ahora la gente se piense mucho las consecuencias de sus acciones la próxima vez que vayan a deshacerse de un cigarrillo encendido", ha añadido.
Los fuegos han destruido casi el 80% de la región boscosa conocida como Montañas Azules, zona catalogada Patrimonio de la Humanidad, situada en Nueva Gales del Sur, el estado más afectado por los incendios, que han consumido ya más de diez millones de hectáreas.
Australia ha atravesado condiciones climáticas extremas, con previsiones que en ocasiones superaron los 40 grados centígrados y vientos de hasta 90 kilómetros por hora en muchas áreas rurales. Estas situaciones han dificultado la extinción de unos fuegos que ya han devorado unas diez millones de hectáreas en todo el país y han provocado la muerte de una treintena de personas y daños valorados en millones de dólares, así como la devastación de la biodiversidad del país.
