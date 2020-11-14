Estás leyendo: Austria anuncia un nuevo confinamiento hasta el 6 de diciembre: solo abrirán los trabajos y comercios esenciales

Austria anuncia un nuevo confinamiento hasta el 6 de diciembre: solo abrirán los trabajos y comercios esenciales

El vigente toque de queda nocturno -con numerosas excepciones- será ampliado a todo el día.

El canciller Sebastian Kurz durante su rueda de prensa anunciando el confinamiento.
El canciller Sebastian Kurz durante su rueda de prensa anunciando el confinamiento. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

viena

Actualizado:

efe

El Gobierno de Austria anunció este sábado un nuevo confinamiento social y comercial casi completo a partir del próximo martes y hasta el 6 de diciembre inclusive, con el objetivo de frenar el incesante avance de la pandemia del coronavirus.

El vigente toque de queda nocturno -con numerosas excepciones- será ampliado a todo el día, lo que implica que todas las instituciones educativas, desde guarderías hasta universidades, deberán permanecer cerradas y funcionar de forma telemática.

Además, todos los comercios y servicios no esenciales, incluyendo peluquerías, deberán permanecer cerrados durante las próximas tres semanas, con excepción de supermercados, droguerías, farmacias, bancos y correos, informó el canciller federal, el conservador Sebastan Kurz, en rueda de prensa en Viena.

