Las autoridades de Francia han establecido un perímetro de prohibición de manifestaciones en torno a la catedral de Notre Dame tras el devastador incendio que sufrió el templo el 15 de abril, por lo que los 'chalecos amarillos' no podrán manifestarse en las inmediaciones este sábado, según ha informado la cadena de televisión BFM.
La Prefectura de Policía ha justificado el mantenimiento del perímetro de exclusión por "motivos de seguridad" tras los graves daños que ha sufrido la catedral en el incendio, que acabó provocando el derrumbe de la aguja, entre otros graves desperfectos. Como sucede cada sábado desde hace varias semanas, los Campos Elíseos y los accesos al Palacio de Elíseo serán también zonas vetadas para los manifestantes.
La prohibición de manifestarse en las inmediaciones de Notre Dame se mantendrá en vigor durante todo el sábado, en un perímetro centrado en la zona de L'île de la Cité, en la que se encuentra Notre Dame, y sus accesos y salidas.
El abismo estuvo cerca. Tan cerca como un cuarto de hora. Quizá si una veintena de bomberos no se hubiera encaramado a las torres para combatir desde allí con mangueras el fuego que había devorado la cubierta de la catedral, hoy no quedarían de Notre Dame más que las cenizas. En ese intervalo de 15-30 minutos, entre las ocho y las nueve de la noche, "se jugó la supervivencia" del templo, a juicio del secretario de Estado del Interior, Laurent Nuñez. El fuego fue sofocado por completo poco antes de las diez de la mañana, hora parisina (08.00 GMT), de este martes.
La investigación deberá determinar, por ejemplo, por qué si la alarma de incendios saltó a las 18.20 no se logró descubrir su origen hasta que la alerta volvió a sonar, 23 minutos después. Para entonces, las llamas ya se habían adueñado del complejo envigado de madera (lo llaman "el Bosque" por la cantidad de robles, más de mil, que se usaron para urdirlo) que sujeta la cubierta.
Comentarios
