madridActualizado:
Un avión de pasajeros que volaba de Esmirna a Estambul se ha salido este miércoles de la pista al aterrizar en el aeropuerto de Sabiha Gökçen en Estambul y se ha partido en tres, pero el accidente no ha causado víctimas mortales, informa la cadena turca NTV.
Según aclaró el ministro de Comunicación turco, Mehmet Cahit Turan, en una llamada a la citada cadena, el espectacular accidente se produjo tras un aterrizaje difícil y hay varios heridos, pero según los datos disponibles hasta ahora, nadie ha fallecido.
Los equipos de rescate están aún trabajando para sacar del avión a varios pasajeros que no pueden abandonarlo por su propio pie, indicó el ministro. El avión, de una compañía comercial, que había despegado de Esmirna y llevaba a bordo a 177 pasajeros, derrapó en la pista y se rompió al salirse del asfalto, señala NTV.
La cabina del piloto aparece completamente separada del resto de la aeronave
En unos vídeos difundidos por la cadena se aprecia un incendio menor, que fue apagado tras la intervención de los bomberos, y se ve como varios pasajeros abandonan el avión por huecos en el fuselaje causados al romperse el aparato. La cabina del piloto aparece completamente separada del resto de la aeronave.
El aeropuerto de Sabiha Gökçen, el menor de los dos ubicados en Estambul y que se halla en la parte asiática de la ciudad, ha quedado cerrado al tráfico y los vuelos se han derivado al cercano aeropuerto de Estambul en la parte europea.
Este miércoles ha tenido lugar otro desastre en el país. Dos avalanchas de nieve han causado múltiples fallecidos y heridos en la provincia de Van, en el sureste de Turquía.
