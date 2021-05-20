madrid
Isabel Díaz Ayuso se ha comprometido este jueves con la embajadora de Israel en España, Rodica Radian-Gordon, a "colaborar para erradicar el antisemitismo", informa en un comunicado el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid. El encuentro, que tuvo lugar en la sede del Ejecutivo regional, se ha producido en plena ofensiva israelí sobre Gaza.
La presidenta madrileña en funciones se ha mostrado dispuesta "a seguir trabajando conjuntamente para estrechar lazos económicos y comerciales", según un comunicado. La embajadora israelí, por su parte, le informó sobre la situación actual que atraviesa su país y sobre los proyectos educativos en los que participa Madrid, como la construcción de un nanosatélite por parte de jóvenes.
El apoyo de Isabel Díaz Ayuso se produce durante la ofensiva israelí sobre Gaza, que se ha cobrado la vida de al menos 208 palestinos, incluidos 60 niños, como ha recordado hoy el secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres.
Guterres se declaró "profundamente conmocionado por el continuado bombardeo aéreo y de artillería" del Ejército israelí y reiteró su llamamiento a un alto el fuego inmediato entre Israel y las milicias palestinas encabezadas por Hamás.
También insistió en que "no hay ninguna justificación, incluyendo la lucha antiterrorista o la defensa propia, para que las partes del conflicto abdiquen de sus obligaciones bajo la ley humanitaria internacional", por lo que urgió a las autoridades israelíes a cumplir con ellas, ejerciendo "máxima contención" y un uso proporcionado de la fuerza.
El secretario general de la ONU se refirió también a la situación humanitaria en Gaza, donde la violencia ha desplazado a decenas de miles de personas en busca de refugio y las ha dejado con acceso limitado a comida, agua y sanidad.
