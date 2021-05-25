Estás leyendo: Biden y Putin se reunirán en Ginebra el 16 de junio

EEUU Y RUSIA 

Biden y Putin se reunirán en Ginebra el 16 de junio

La reunión de Ginebra será la primera reunión de alto nivel entre los líderes de ambos países desde que Putin y el expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump (2017-2021) se entrevistaran en Helsinki en julio de 2018.

Joe Biden y Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden coincidió con Vladimir Putin cuando era el vicepresidente de Obama - EFE. EFE / EFE

Washington

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, y el presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, se reunirán el próximo 16 de junio en la ciudad suiza de Ginebra, según informó la portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Jen Psaki, en un comunicado. 

Según explica Psaki en esta nota, ambos líderes discutirán todos los asuntos "urgentes" sobre la mesa mientras buscarán "restaurar la previsibilidad y la estabilidad" de la relación entre los dos países.

El anuncio de la Casa Blanca confirma esta esperada reunión que ambos gobiernos han venido preparando en los últimos días. 

Ayer mismo, el asesor de Seguridad Nacional de EEUU, Jake Sullivan, y su homólogo ruso, Nikolái Pátrushev, se reunieron precisamente en Ginebra y coincidieron, según informaron los dos países en sendos comunicados, en que "normalizar" las relaciones entre EEUU y Rusia beneficiará a ambos países y a la comunidad internacional. 

Las dos partes expresaron su confianza en la posibilidad de encontrar "soluciones mutuamente aceptables" en varias áreas. En abril, Biden propuso a Putin durante una llamada telefónica reunirse próximamente en un tercer país, a lo que el Kremlin respondió positivamente.

La semana pasada, los titulares de Exteriores de ambas naciones, Antony Blinken y Serguéi Lavrov, se reunieron en Reikiavik (Islandia) para acercar posturas y preparar la cumbre.

