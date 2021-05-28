Moscú
Rusia bloqueó ayer tres vuelos de la Unión Europea (UE) a Moscú, al negar a Air France y a Austrian Airlines cambiar de ruta para poder eludir territorio bielorruso, en una muestra de apoyo a Bielorrusia en su enfrentamiento más reciente con Occidente.
"La Administración Presidencial no se dedica al control del tráfico aéreo", recalcó el portavoz del Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov, en su rueda de prensa diaria. El portavoz hizo este comentario después de que dos vuelos de la aerolínea Air France y uno de la austríaca Austrian Airlines con destino a Moscú tuvieran que ser anulados por la negativa rusa a ofrecerles una alternativa al sobrevuelo de Bielorrusia.
Las dos compañías comunitarias, junto a otras muchas, han decidido seguir la recomendación emitida el pasado día 24 por los líderes de la UE de que eviten el espacio aéreo de Bielorrusia, a cuyas aerolíneas —principalmente la estatal Belavia— los Veintisiete prohibieron sobrevolar el espacio aéreo comunitario.
Ahora, el país dirigido por Vladímir Putin estudia permitir pronto la entrada de los aviones europeos que evitan el espacio aéreo bielorruso. De acuerdo con el medio económico RBC, la Agencia Federal de Rusia para el Transporte Aéreo (Rosaviatsia) analiza ahora la reanudación de los vuelos de las compañías aéreas europeas a este país sin necesidad de sobrevolar Bielorrusia.
El respectivo permiso será concedido "próximamente"
Una fuente anónima del Ministerio de Transporte confirmó a RBC que el respectivo permiso será concedido "próximamente". El funcionario citado por el medio explicó que la situación actual se debe a la necesidad de elaborar rutas alternativas que eviten el espacio aéreo de Bielorrusia, tras el conflicto entre Bruselas y Minsk que siguió a la detención de un periodista bielorruso crítico con el Gobierno.
La Agencia rusa de Transporte Aéreo ha eludido hasta el momento responder a las preguntas de Efe acerca de la situación. El Ministerio austríaco de Exteriores dijo el jueves que "la reacción rusa no guarda ningún tipo de proporcionalidad", y pidió a Moscú "no entorpecer de forma artificial el tráfico aéreo entre Rusia y Europa".
