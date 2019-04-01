Público
Bouteflika renunciará a la presidencia de Argelia antes del 28 de abril

Abdelaziz Bouteflika, en una imagen de televisión del 11 de marzo. - REUTERS

El presidente argelino, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, presentará la renuncia a la presidencia del país antes del 28 de abril, fecha en la que culmina sus mandato, por razones de salud, informó la presidencia en un comunicado.

Antes "deberá adoptar medidas importantes para garantizar la continuidad del funcionamiento de las instituciones estatales durante el período de transición que se abrirá en la fecha en que decida renunciar", agrega la nota, sin ofrecer otro tipo de detalles.

Según la Constitución, ese periodo de transición -inédito en la historia de Argelia- debe ser tutelado por el presidente del Senado, Abdelkader Bensalah, quien deberá convocar elecciones presidenciales en un plazo de noventa días.

El anuncio de la renuncia cumple las expectativas de una parte de la población, que desde finales de febrero sale cada viernes a la calle de forma masiva para exigir la salida del mandatario, de 82 años y gravemente enfermo desde que en 2013 sufriera un agudo derrame cerebral.

