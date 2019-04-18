El actor Bradley Welsh, que participó en la segunda parte de la película Trainspotting 2, falleció este miércoles en Edimburgo (Escocia) a consecuencia de disparos, según informó este jueves la policía.
Los agentes confirmaron que se ha abierto una investigación por asesinato después de que Welsh, de 42 años, fuera tiroteado sobre las 20.00 horas de ayer y yaciera en la calle con varias heridas graves en la cabeza.
"Su muerte está siento tratada como sospechosa y continúan las pesquisas", señaló la policía de Escocia en un comunicado.
Ese cuerpo agregó que "los agentes seguirán muy presentes en esa área para ofrecer seguridad a los ciudadanos y recabar información".
Los medios locales indican hoy, por su parte, que el actor falleció tras "un altercado".
Welsh, que participó en la segunda parte de Trainspotting junto con Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremmer, Jonny Lee Miller y Robert Carlyle, también estaba involucrado en proyectos de beneficencia en Edimburgo, entre ellos ayudando a jóvenes a mantenerse alejados del crimen.
Tras recibir disparos en la cabeza en la tarde del miércoles, agentes armados y personal sanitario trataron sin éxito de salvar "in situ" la vida del intérprete, que falleció antes de ser trasladado al hospital.
La policía pidió a los vecinos del barrio que permanecieran en sus casas sin salir a la calle mientras patrullaban el área.
