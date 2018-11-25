La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, instó al pueblo británico a respaldar su acuerdo del "brexit", con el que empezará un "nuevo capitulo de la historia nacional".
En una carta difundida este domingo , coincidiendo con la celebración de la cumbre extraordinaria del Consejo Europeo que votará ese pacto, la "premier" se dirigió a los ciudadanos para pedir públicamente su apoyo.
"Habrá un momento de regeneración y reconciliación cuando abandonemos la Unión Europea (UE)", señaló, al tiempo que aseguró que el Reino Unido tendrá un "futuro brillante" fuera del bloque comunitario.
Habrá ampliación
