La primera ministra británica dice, en una carta difundida este domingo, que el acuerdo traerá consigo un "nuevo capitulo de la historia nacional". 

La primera ministra británica, Theresa May. / EFE - Andy Rain

La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, instó al pueblo británico a respaldar su acuerdo del "brexit", con el que empezará un "nuevo capitulo de la historia nacional".

En una carta difundida este domingo , coincidiendo con la celebración de la cumbre extraordinaria del Consejo Europeo que votará ese pacto, la "premier" se dirigió a los ciudadanos para pedir públicamente su apoyo.

"Habrá un momento de regeneración y reconciliación cuando abandonemos la Unión Europea (UE)", señaló, al tiempo que aseguró que el Reino Unido tendrá un "futuro brillante" fuera del bloque comunitario.

