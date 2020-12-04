MadridActualizado:
El Reino Unido y la Unión Europea (UE) han acordado interrumpir las negociaciones para definir su relación pos-brexit por la persistencia de "diferencias significativas" que impiden que "se den las condiciones para un acuerdo".
En un breve comunicado conjunto difundido a través de sus cuentas de Twitter, los negociadores británico, David Frost, y comunitario, Michel Barnier, explicaron que han acordado detener las conversaciones para informar a sus superiores del estado del diálogo.
"La presidenta (de la Comisión Europea, Ursula) von der Leyen y el primer ministro (británico, Boris) Johnson hablarán sobre la situación actual mañana por la tarde", apuntaron en su nota.
