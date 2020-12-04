Estás leyendo: Reino Unido y la UE interrumpen las negociaciones pos-brexit ante la falta de avances

Público
Público

Brexit Reino Unido y la UE interrumpen las negociaciones pos-brexit ante la falta de avances

La paralización de los acuerdos se debe a las "diferencias significativas" que impiden que "se den las condiciones para un acuerdo".

Las Comisiones sobre Gibraltar tendrán lugar el 26 y 27 de febrero
Bandera de Reino Unido junto a la bandera de la Unión Europea - Archivo

Madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

El Reino Unido y la Unión Europea (UE) han acordado interrumpir las negociaciones para definir su relación pos-brexit por la persistencia de "diferencias significativas" que impiden que "se den las condiciones para un acuerdo".

En un breve comunicado conjunto difundido a través de sus cuentas de Twitter, los negociadores británico, David Frost, y comunitario, Michel Barnier, explicaron que han acordado detener las conversaciones para informar a sus superiores del estado del diálogo.

"La presidenta (de la Comisión Europea, Ursula) von der Leyen y el primer ministro (británico, Boris) Johnson hablarán sobre la situación actual mañana por la tarde", apuntaron en su nota.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público