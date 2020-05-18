madrid
La autoproclamada presidenta de Bolivia, Jeanine Añez, apareció el pasado sábado en un acto público de entrega de material sanitario para combatir el coronavirus en Sucre y Oruro con una tarjeta azul colgada al cuello que se corresponde con el producto Virus Shut Out, un objeto que se comercializa por sus supuestas propiedades para evitar el contagio de coronavirus pero cuya eficacia no ha sido demostrada.
De hecho, el jefe de la Unidad de Epidemiología del Ministerio de Salud de Bolivia, Virgilio Prieto ha tenido que salir al paso y desaconsejar su uso. "Tampoco se debería utilizar en Bolivia" ha asegurado al periódico Página Siete.
Desde la Agencia de Protección Ambiental estadounidense se ha anunciado que "no se ha evaluado la seguridad y eficacia" de este artículo contra el coronavirus. Es por eso que las autoridades estadounidenses han realizado una incautación de estos productos, así como de otros de similares características, en aeropuertos de Los Ángeles y San Francisco.
"En medio de esta emergencia mundial, todavía hay quienes procuran aprovechar de hacer declaraciones falsas, estafar y vender productos de inferior calidad", ha señalado un alto cargo de la Oficina de Comercio Internacional de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza (CBP).
Altos cargos del Ejecutivo boliviano también lo han llevado
El ministro de Gobierno, Arturo Murillo, ha sido también visto en actos públicos con el Virus Shut Out, una tarjeta de fabricación asiática que asegura que purifica el aire "eliminando virus y bacterias durante un mes". Sin embargo, ha sido clasificado como fraudulento en varios países de Asia y en Estados Unidos.
La tarjeta está siendo comercializada en Bolivia a través de páginas de Facebook y mediante WhatsApp por 120 bolivianos (unos 16 euros) como "tarjeta esterilizadora espacial de última generación". "Purifica el aire, protege 360º eliminando virus y bacterias hasta 1 metro a la redonda usándola colgada al cuello", asegura un anuncio que ofrece el collar en redes sociales.
