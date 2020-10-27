madrid
Organizaciones sindicales, sociales y políticas españolas, como CCOO y UGT, se han adherido a la campaña internacional que exige a la justicia chilena aplicar el Convenio 169 de la Organización Internacional del Trabajo (OIT), la libertad de todos los Presos Políticos Mapuche encarcelados por montajes judiciales, la restitución de los territorios ancestrales al Pueblo Nación Mapuche y la desmilitarización del territorio mapuche.
La situación de los presos políticos mapuche está marcada por los montajes policiales incriminatorios en los que se aplican agravantes con pruebas y declaraciones falsas. En muchas ocasiones la falta de un debido proceso jurídico provoca que se les mantenga en prisión preventiva durante dos años, sin juicio ni pruebas.
El encarcelamiento injusto y las condiciones de hacinamiento en las cárceles durante la pandemia provocó que en el mes de mayo los Presos Políticos Mapuche iniciaran una huelga de hambre líquida y seca, que duró cuatro meses.
No se indultó a ningún mapuche
En abril el gobierno de Chile aprobó y aplicó la Ley de Indulto General Conmutativo que concedió el arresto domiciliario a 1.720 presos, entre ellos, policías involucrados en asesinatos de comuneros mapuche y montajes incriminatorios para encarcelar a dirigentes mapuche. Pero ningún preso mapuche se beneficio de estos indultos.
Con la pandemia y al ver que ninguno de ellos fue indultado, solicitaron al Gobierno y al ministro de Justicia la aplicación del artículo 10 del Convenio 169 de la OIT, sobre Derechos del Pueblo Nación Mapuche.
El convenio 169, ratificado en 2008 por el Estado chileno, otorga en su artículo 10.2 a los pueblos indígenas el beneficio de sanciones penales diferentes al encarcelamiento. Sin embargo, según explica la Campaña de Denuncia contra el Estado Chileno, el gobierno se ha negado a cumplir con las demandas de excarcelamiento y de cumplimiento de penas alternativas durante la pandemia.
La covid-19 y la huelga de hambre hizo que los presos estuviesen en serio riesgo de muerte, mientras el Gobierno chileno dejaba sin respuesta sus peticiones.
Finalmente la huelga terminó en septiembre por petición de sus familias y comunidades de origen, pero la petición para la aplicación de artículo 10 del convenio 196 de la Organización Internacional del Trabajo sigue presente, además de solicitar la liberación inmediata de todos los presos mapuche encarcelador por montajes judiciales.
