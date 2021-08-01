Estás leyendo: China acusa a EEUU de "politizar" el rastreo del origen del coronavirus

El país ha rechazado que se vuelva a realizar una segunda investigación. El pasado mes de junio, la Unión Europea se unió a EEUU para pedir que se busque el origen de la pandemia.

Trabajadores de la salud con trajes de protección en el laboratorio de Huoyan (China) este 7 de junio de 2021.
Trabajadores de la salud con trajes de protección en el laboratorio de Huoyan (China) este 7 de junio de 2021. TPG Via ZUMA Press / Dpa / EUROPA PRESS -

El ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de China, Wang Yi, ha lamentado que Estados Unidos quiera "politizar" el rastreo del origen del coronavirus.
Wang ha añadido que Estados Unidos es "irrespetuoso con la ciencia y la justicia" y les ha instado a publicar los datos y verificar las muestras recolectadas en tierras estadounidenses durante las primeras etapas de la pandemia, según recoge la Televisión Central China (CCTV).

En esta línea, ha señalado la necesidad de que se invite a los expertos de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) a que investiguen el laboratorio estadounidense Fort Detrick, así como otros 200 instalaciones en el extranjero con el fin de "rastrear el origen del coronavirus lo antes posible".

El país ha rechazado que se vuelva a realizar una segunda investigación. El pasado mes de junio, la Unión Europea se unió a EEUU para pedir investigar el origen de la pandemia. 

"Es de suma importancia que conozcamos el origen del covid" para "garantizar que esto no vuelva a ocurrir", afirmó la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula Von der Leyen.

