Un ciervo herido mata al cazador que le disparó una flecha el día anterior

La Policía de Oregón (EEUU) ha explicado que la víctima, de 66 años, fue a buscar el cuerpo del animal horas después de abatirle sin darse cuenta de que aún seguía con vida. El ciervo fue finalmente sacrificado. 

Ejemplar de uapití, wapití​ o ciervo canadiense ('Cervus canadensis') implicado en en incidente (Oregon Police State)
Ejemplar de uapití, wapití​ o ciervo canadiense implicado en el incidente. /Oregon Police State

Mark David,un cazador estadounidense de 66 años y vecino de Hillsboro (Oregón, Estados Unidos), falleció a primera hora del domingo 30 de agosto a causa de las heridas provocadas por un ciervo canadiense al que había disparado el día anterior. 

Nada hizo sospechar al cazador que el ciervo, al que había disparado y alcanzado con una flecha el pasado 29 de agosto, podía sobrevivir al ataque y acabar con su vida al día siguiente. Los agentes de la Policía Estatal de Oregón confirmaron que la muerte se produjo a causa de las heridas producidas por las astas del animal en "una reacción natural de defensa".

El trágico suceso ocurrió en un campo privado a las afueras de la ciudad de Tillamook, Oregón, donde David asaeteó al animal y lo dejó herido, para volver a por su cuerpo al día siguiente, según recoge el medio mexicano SDPnoticias.com.

Al regresar al lugar la mañana siguiente, acompañado por el dueño de la finca, comprobó que el ciervo seguía vivo. Y en ese momento, el cazador decidió rematar la faena y se preparó para volver a disparar. Sin embargo, el animal se abalanzó sobre el cazador y le clavó sus astas en el cuello, lo que le provocó la muerte de forma casi instantánea.

Según los medios locales, la Policía ha informado que el ciervo fue finalmente sacrificado y que su carne fue donada a la cárcel del condado de Tillamook.

