Carlos Holmes Trujillo no ha podido superar una neumonía provocada por la covid, por cuya causa permanecía ingresado en una unidad de cuidados intensivos.

Carlos Holmes Trujillo, en una imagen del pasado noviembre en Bogotá.
Carlos Holmes Trujillo, en una imagen del pasado noviembre en Bogotá. Luisa González / Reuters

MADRID

Carlos Holmes Trujillo, ministro de Defensa de Colombia ha muerto este martes a causa del coronavirus en un hospital militar de Bogotá. Fue ingresado el 13 de enero por una neumonía provocada por el virus y por la que estaba siendo tratado en una unidad de cuidados intensivos.

El expresidente Álvaro Uribe ha expresado sus condolencias a la familia de Trujillo por su muerte y ha dicho que el suceso "le parte el alma". "Me deja en tremenda orfandad, su señorío, ecuanimidad, patriotismo, su amistad y compañía de todas las horas", ha resaltado también en Twitter.

La noticia fue dada a conocer por su hermano en Twitter, quien resaltó sus fuertes convicciones y su lucha por defenderlas. 

Trujillo fue uno de los precandidatos del Centro Democrático a las elecciones presidenciales, si bien finalmente el aspirante elegido fue Iván Duque, quien accedió a la Presidencia en 2018. Tras ello, Trujillo pasó a ocupar las carteras de Exteriores y Defensa.

