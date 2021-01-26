MADRIDActualizado:
Carlos Holmes Trujillo, ministro de Defensa de Colombia ha muerto este martes a causa del coronavirus en un hospital militar de Bogotá. Fue ingresado el 13 de enero por una neumonía provocada por el virus y por la que estaba siendo tratado en una unidad de cuidados intensivos.
El expresidente Álvaro Uribe ha expresado sus condolencias a la familia de Trujillo por su muerte y ha dicho que el suceso "le parte el alma". "Me deja en tremenda orfandad, su señorío, ecuanimidad, patriotismo, su amistad y compañía de todas las horas", ha resaltado también en Twitter.
La noticia fue dada a conocer por su hermano en Twitter, quien resaltó sus fuertes convicciones y su lucha por defenderlas.
Trujillo fue uno de los precandidatos del Centro Democrático a las elecciones presidenciales, si bien finalmente el aspirante elegido fue Iván Duque, quien accedió a la Presidencia en 2018. Tras ello, Trujillo pasó a ocupar las carteras de Exteriores y Defensa.
