MADRID
Un centenar aproximado de gobiernos de todo el mundo han confirmado en un comunicado conjunto que han recibido garantías de los talibanes de que los ciudadanos afganos que deseen abandonar el país recibirán paso seguro más allá de la fecha límite de la retirada de las tropas internacionales y su operación de evacuación, el próximo 31 de agosto.
"Todos estamos comprometidos a garantizar que nuestros ciudadanos, nacionales y residentes, empleados, así como los afganos que han trabajado con nosotros y aquellos que están en riesgo puedan seguir viajando libremente a destinos fuera de Afganistán", según la nota, firmada entre otros por Estados Unidos, Alemania, Reino Unido, Japón, Francia, Marruecos, Australia, Egipto o España.
"Hemos recibido garantías de los talibán de que todos los ciudadanos extranjeros y cualquier ciudadano afgano con autorización de viaje de nuestros países podrán dirigirse de manera segura y ordenada a los puntos de partida y viajar fuera del país", añade la nota, publicada por la Casa Blanca.
"Continuaremos emitiendo documentación de viaje a los afganos designados, y tenemos la clara expectativa y el compromiso de los talibán de que pueden viajar a nuestros respectivos países", subraya el comunicado, antes de concluir que los firmantes "toman nota de las declaraciones públicas de los talibán que confirman este entendimiento".
